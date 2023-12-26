PEMBROKE — Remains have been sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office following a helicopter crash on Friday, according to information obtained from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, at approximately 2:31 p.m., deputies responded to 1913 Philadelphus Road in Pembroke about a helicopter crash. Upon the arrival of deputies, human remains were discovered inside the helicopter.

The helicopter is a home-built Mosquito XEL ultra light helicopter, according to the sheriff’s office. The remains will be sent to the NC Medical Examiner’s Office for the purpose of identification and cause of death.

The case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and National Transportation Safety Board.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.