LAURINBURG — Goodwill has seen a massive influx of donations this holiday season as people share their holiday spirit.

The end of each year always sees a significant increase in donations. This year, over 1 million people in the Charlotte area have donated to their stores and drop-off locations. Goodwill has been able to serve over 7,700 people due to these donations.

Donating to Goodwill supports the people of local communities. Material and philanthropic donations to Goodwill Industries of Southern Piedmont help provide free job training and employment services to anyone looking to improve their skills and grow their careers.

Goodwill recommends some strategies to make the process easier for those interested in donating.

Save time by donating outside peak hours, as stores and donation centers tend to be busiest on weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Donate early or during the week to shorten the wait time.

Stay safe and warm with a no-contact donation. Unlock the doors or pop the trunk, and Goodwill will handle donations so everyone can stay distanced.

For those living within specific zip codes, Goodwill will come to collect donations of two or more large items free of charge. Interested parties can check goodwillsp.org/donate to see if the service is available near them and schedule a time for the home pickup.

Goodwill also says to keep the spirit of giving in mind and to remember the impact of donations if the lines are long. All items donated help fund free job training and employment services to help people in local communities.

Goodwill’s stores and donation centers are closed on Christmas Day. They open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and 9 p.m. on New Year’s Day.