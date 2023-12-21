HAMLET — Richmond Community College has announced its honor lists for the 2023 Fall Semester.
The President’s List identifies students who earn an “A” in all courses and have a 4.0 grade point average while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.
The Dean’s List identifies students who attain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 with no grade lower than a “B” while carrying 12 or more semester credit hours excluding developmental courses.
PRESIDENT’S LIST
Richmond County
· Yarely Bollaz Vargas
· Britney Branch
· Elijah Callahan
· Brandon Campos
· Xiomara Campos Pascacio
· Emily Carlyle
· Ryan Carriker
· Conner Chance
· Alex Chappell
· Nathan Cloninger
· James Fain
· German Farelli-Ziccarelli
· Jesse Flowers
· Sophia Frank
· Madison Gainey
· Maria Garcia Hernandez
· Madison Gibson
· Timothy Goodwin
· Carson Hadinger
· Caroline Hunsucker
· Matthew Jacobs
· Cameron Jacobs
· Madison Jenkins
· Mallory Lance
· Khadija Lazenby
· Amber Locklear
· Kaylee Ludlum
· Hayley Martinez
· Krystina Matthews
· Connor McLaughlin
· John McLester
· Natalie Meacham
· Mariana Mendez Mendoza
· Caleb Moore
· Lachema Moore
· Edwin Morales
· Kyleigh Morrison
· Mattie Moss
· Maggie Moss
· Ann Nguyen
· Addison O’Neal
· Nicholas Pait
· Mitchell Paul
· Victoria Player
· Leslie Reyes
· Laci Ricks
· Ellee Royster
· Ella Scott
· Lance Shepherd
· Naylah Smeigh
· Anna Smith
· Juliana Steele
· Bryan Stevens
· Ashton Street
· Gracelyn Weatherford
· Kristin Weatherford
· Abby Wellman
· Ana Zamora
Scotland County
· Kaali Anderson
· Torrie Bailey
· Aubrey Blackwell
· Zoey Bowman
· David Bracey
· Amber Chavis
· Jordan Cheek
· Kelly Clark
· Nikita DeBerry
· Luke Eaves
· Ricky Goins
· Nicholas Hamilton
· Silas Haywood
· Khanh-An Ho
· Hope Jackson
· Natalee Jackson
· Jolia Maiden
· Naiade Morales
· Kyle Nguyen
· Angel Pate
· Blake Patterson
· Macklee Phillips
· Shellie Powell
· Jacquelyn Rankin
· Tawanna Revels
· Amari Singletary-Bell
· Kaiden Tew
· Kellie Tolo
· Carmen Torres
· Vincent Varner
· Nathan Weeks
· Kenly Wilkes
· Kassie Willis
Anson County
· Abbey Wright
Bertie County
· Melissa Hand
Gaston County
· Amanda Owens
Hoke County
· Dannell Winstead
Mecklenburg County
· Joseph Davison
· Jacquelyn King
Montgomery County
· Wendy Cruz
· Mia Green
Moore County
· Carina Morales
· Shawnique Patterson
Robeson County
· Robyn Gagnon
· Wayne Maynor
· Tori Nyekudi
Out of State
· Lakota Lotha
· Karlton Williams
DEAN’S LIST
Richmond County
· Michael Barbee
· Efesiah Bennett
· Gracelynn Blevins
· Brittney Bowman
· Salina Bright
· Kassidy Brigman
· Evan Butler
· Madalynn Butler
· Alexander Carr
· Natalie Cato
· Ke’Nell Chappell
· Autumn Chavis
· Paiglyn Chavis
· Alexander Clay
· Samantha Clay
· Justin Covington
· Kelsie Cox
· Brandy Cummings
· Kayla Currie
· Charlean Douglas
· Landon Dunn
· Marissa England
· Zonia Gonzalez
· Giomara Granados
· Princess Harrington
· Nevaeh Harrington
· Kandice Harris
· Kady Harris
· Abigail Hartman
· Harvey Hatcher
· Courtney Henderson
· Jada Howell
· Bailey Hughes
· Jennifer Jones
· Thomas Kennedy
· Alyssa Kirkendall
· Brandon Kiser
· Walker Lambeth
· Payton Ledwell
· Cameran McAuley
· Hannah McDonald
· Carla Medina
· Madeline Mills
· Jennifer Moran
· Morgan Murray
· James Newton
· Destiny Nichols
· Tamia Nicholson
· Antony Perez Marquez
· James Potterfield
· Carlie Ramsey
· Areli Rivas-Cardona
· Allie Rodgers
· Junior Sanchez
· Yamily Saraoz Valencia
· Sarah Sellers
· Seth Shimberg
· Sadie Swink
· Debrah Torres Flores
· Cesia Velazquez
· Eisley Wheeler
· William Whitley
· Nevaeh Wilder-Harris
· Zoey Williams
· Brandon Wilson
· Damian Zamora
· Jacqueline Zapata
Scotland County
· Jaylan Ballard
· Gwendolyn Bennett
· Christopher Boone
· Micah Cheek
· Gracie Danford
· Emily Gorden
· Sara Grooms
· Ava Guinn
· Emori Maynard
· Annette McNair
· Jaedyn Millisock
· Sarah Odom
· David Pruitte
· Kaitlin Sims
· Savanna Tunstall
· Mahayla Turner
· Aniston Winstead
Bertie County
· Hannah Hand
Caldwell County
· Casandra Reid
Cumberland County
· Chrishana Dixon
Davidson County
· Bryan Wallace
Hoke County
· Aprielle Steed
Madison County
· Chelsie Lewis
Moore County
· John Walden
· Thomas Warner
Pasquotank County
· Melissa Copeland
Robeson County
· Samantha Brayboy
· Angela Brown
· Zenascia Cobb
· Kayla Emanuel
· Allexus Hardin
Wake County
· Lauryn Wilson