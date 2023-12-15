LAURINBURG — The Suds & Swine BBQ Festival recently presented a $500 donation to Project Inasmuch, the Laurinburg program focused on delivering food bags to hungry students.

The donation was presented in the names of cooking teams that compete in the event.

The Suds & Swine Festival is held each spring and is organized by the Scotland County Tourism Department Authority (TDA), the Laurinburg Rotary, and the Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The whole purpose of the Suds & Swine Festival is to raise money to support charities and causes relevant to the Laurinburg Rotary and to give back to the Scotland County as a whole,” said Cory Hughes the executive director of the Scotland County TDA. “It is also a festival about food and serving others, so supporting Project Inasmuch is a perfect fit.”

The cornerstone of the event is the cooking competitions including the NC Whole Hog BBQ competition and Backyard BBQ Butts competition, so Hughes said they wanted to use the donation to also recognize that partnership. The 2024 Suds & Swine Festival will be held April 12 and April 13.

The Project Inasmuch name was inspired by Matthew 25:40, which reads, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” Project INASMUCH is located on 106 Johns Road in Laurinburg. For information or to volunteer, contact 910-610-5422.