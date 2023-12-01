The Scotland County Schools Indian Education Program partnered with the Littleturtles to present Native American culture and history this week to students and staff at Wagram Elementary School. Courtesy photo | Wagram Elementary School

The Scotland County Schools Indian Education Program partnered with the Littleturtles to present Native American culture and history this week to students and staff at Wagram Elementary School.

Courtesy photo | Wagram Elementary School

The Scotland County Schools Indian Education Program partnered with the Littleturtles to present Native American culture and history this week to students and staff at Wagram Elementary School.