LAURINBURG — The Annual St. David’s Market Day Sale is set to take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon on the corner of Azure and Covington streets in Laurinburg.

The event will offer a variety of goodies for sale including frozen chili and soup, knitted items, baked goods and other “giftables” just in time for the holiday season.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., soup and bread will be served for lunch at the Market Day. Lunch is $5 per person.