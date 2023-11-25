Home News Church of the Week: Nov. 25, 2023 News Church of the Week: Nov. 25, 2023 November 25, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint “And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them.” — Exodus 25:8 Another Chance Missionary Baptist Church Address: 700 Tuskeegee Drive, Laurinburg Pastor: Rev. James G. McKinnon Service Schedule: Worship Service, 11 a.m., Sunday View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location 12.2 ° C 13.3 ° 10.6 ° 55 % 5.1kmh 0 % Sat 12 ° Sun 14 ° Mon 15 ° Tue 11 ° Wed 12 °