LAURINBURG — Jenna Maley is taking on a new role at the Scotland County Memorial Library.

On Monday, it was announced that the library’s Youth Services librarian will now serve as the director, taking the place of Leon Gyles, who passed away suddenly in September, after serving in the role for nearly 15 years.

Maley has worked with the Scotland Memorial Library since 2019. She graduated from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro with a Master’s in Library and Information Studies in 2016.

She is an active member of the Laurinburg Junior Services League and the PBS Kids Rootle Ambassador for Scotland County.

Her goal is to continue to “create an exciting, welcoming place of learning for the citizens of Scotland County” and she has gotten a head start, now overseeing renovations of the library to make it more visually appealing and accessible to patrons.

The library closed on Monday with the intention to reopen on Nov. 13, according to Maley.