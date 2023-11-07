Greg Wood presented Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Retiring Scotland Health Care System CEO Greg Wood was recognized at the 30th annual Putting on the Ritz. Wood, who will retire from the healthcare system before the end of the year after 33 years, was surprised with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Rep. Garland Pierce.

LAURINBURG — Several hundred people gathered in the parking lot of the Scotland Memorial Hospital for the 30th annual Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving.

Putting on the Ritz is the Scotland Memorial Foundation’s premier event to raise money for health-related needs in the community ranging from education and awareness to mammograms, cholesterol and blood pressure screenings for those in need. This year’s event had a few new twists from fun foods to acrobatic performances going on throughout the night.

“There has been a lot of excitement tonight because it was the 30th event,” said Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan. “All the extra things we tried to do this year, I think added to the event and the excitement around the night which in turn I think helped our fundraising this year.

This year the event’s “Fund the Need” was to support diabetes, raising funds to help educate patients, provide them with glucose monitors and help with transportation. The total for the year at the event of the night was $73,950.

“We raised more this year than we did last year,” McMillan said. “So that was really exciting to see the number surpass the $68,000 mark where we had ended at the end of last year. When it hit that $70,000 I was thrilled. Diabetes is such a huge need in our service area for people to have the medication, education and monitoring systems is really vital for saving lives.”

While he knew he was being recognized at the event, Wood was surprised with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine by Rep. Garland Pierce. The award is the highest civilian honor bestowed by the governor in the state of North Carolina. It is presented to North Carolina residents who have “made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.”

“In 1990, my first year here, our budget was $25 million and this year it’s $250 million,” Wood said. “Look around this room for a minute; this is Scotland Health Care System. Safe care, high-quality care, compassionate care, you have made it happen and you have helped us become a premium healthcare system in the Carolinas… this is your healthcare system and we have been through a lot and continue to go through a lot. We will continue to get better.”

Foundation Board Chair Jay Todd added they will be beginning the Greg Wood Legacy Fund to grow the workforce pipeline. The fund will help healthcare employees expand their education and skills, which Wood has been a huge supporter of.

“When lots of rural hospitals are closing down, Scotland is only growing,” Pierce said. “This gentleman here was a champion who continued to talk to me about Medicaid Expansion, so here we are with Medicaid Expansion … if anyone is deserving of this award tonight, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, it’s Mr. Greg Wood.”

A video was shared from various people sharing their experiences working and knowing Wood, throughout the years.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work for Greg as a member of the Chamber of Commerce, I had the opportunity to work with him through the foundation and it’s been a pleasure working with a community leader like Greg who has had so many years’ experience,” Todd said. “I always found Greg to be very measured, he’s a great public speaker and he’s been so actively involved in growing and managing the health care system here it’s been very impressive.”

Wayne Hobbs shared that he had worked with Wood in numerous capacities such as being on the hospital’s board of directors, as part of the building committee for the hospital, and as being a part of the Foundation Board.

“While on the building committee, some of Greg’s pet projects that I remember were a new ER, the cancer center, cardiac services, the wound center, and the new administration building,” Hobbs said. “It seems like I’ve been here a long time, and I’ve enjoyed working with him over these years. During that 33 years, I learned that Greg Wood really loves this place.”

Becca Hughes shared that during her time knowing Wood, at the beginning he shared many hospital CEOs have an average tenure of three to four years.

“The fact that he has stayed here and been successful for 30-some years when the average tenure is three to four I think is incredible and says a lot about him and his leadership,” Hughes said.

For more information about how to donate to the Scotland Memorial Foundation or the Fund the Need visit their Facebook page.