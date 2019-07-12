Elections Office prepares for special election

LAURINBURG — While filing continues for the 2019 municipal elections in November, the Board of Elections Office is also preparing for the Special Congressional 9th District General Election on Sept. 10.

Absentee by mail for the Special Election begins July 26 and requests for absentee by mail must be received by the elections office by 5 p.m. on Sept. 3. The mail-in ballots must be received or postmarked by 5 p.m. on Sept. 10 and at the elections office by 5 p.m. Sept. 13.

Those wishing to register have until Aug. 16, but there will be same-day registration during One-Stop Early Voting which runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 6.

One-Stop will be held at the Board of Elections Office on East Cronly Street from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The will not be One-Stop voting on Labor Day, but to make up for the closure there will be voting on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. — this is the only Saturday there will be voting held.

According to Director Dell Parker, the election is being handled just like any other would be with ballots being made, logic and accuracy testing being done and training of poll workers.

“It’s no different than any other election,” Parker said. “We dive in 100 percent to get everything done and treat it the same as we would a presidential election.”

There will be one change with the upcoming electiont. For the 2018 election, Precinct Eight was moved from the Sneads Grove Community Building to the Economic Development Building since the former needed work done on it.

For the upcoming election, the precinct will be moved back to the Sneads Grove Community Building located at 12721 Old Wire Road in Laurinburg.

Parked added that she hopes that there will be a good turnout with the upcoming election since the Republican primary only had a 5.15 percent voter turnout in the county.

“I do hope we have a bigger turnout,” Parker said. “We should since it is a general election and the primary was just for Republicans and unaffiliated voters. Any registered voter can vote this time regardless of their affiliation.”

Those names that will appear on the ballot are Democrat Dan McCreedy, Republican Dan Bishop, Green Party member Allen Smith and Libertarian Jeff Scott.

For information, contact the Board of Elections at 910-277-2595.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

