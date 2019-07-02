OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — Scotland County Beta Club members traveled more than 17 hours away from home to compete in the National Beta Convention — with several returning home with awards.

The convention was held from June 19-22 and allowed Beta Club members from across the country to compete against one another. Students from Scotland Early College High School and Scotland High School were able to attend after qualifying at the state level back in February.

Beta Club is one of the nation’s largest independent, non-profit, educational youth organization with more than 500,000 active members and more than 8,750 clubs nationally and internationally.

The mission for the club is to promote the ideals of academic achievement, character, service and leadership among elementary and secondary school students and the statement has stayed the same since the founding of the organization in 1934.

The local winners were:

— 10th place for ninth-grade math, Nathan Ray from SEarCH.

— Sixth place for digital art, Quron McDonald from Scotland High School.

— Second place for freshman problem-solving team: Hinson Peed, Ellie Stack, Nathan Ray and Frank Ladd from SEarCH.

— Second place for ninth-grade social studies, Frank Ladd from SEarCH.

— Second place for 12th-grade agri-science, Seth Hogan from SEarCH.

— First place for ninth-grade agri-science, Ellie Stack from SEarCH.

— First place for poetry, Maddy Litty from Scotland High School.

