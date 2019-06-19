Meal-preps have been a saving grace for me the past few weeks, since I’ve had next to no energy to cook in the evenings when I get home from work and the gym. So today I’m sharing with you a personal favorite … “Meal Prep Burrito Bowls.”

One thing I cannot stand about meal prepping is continuously eating the same exact thing over and over again. I usually try to prep enough to have for a lunch and dinner for a few days so I’m left only cooking when it runs out, because like I said, I haven’t had much energy.

These bowls are really simple to make and you have the option of doing different meats. I ended up doing two steak bowls, two chicken bowls and two shrimp bowls. Let me tell you I was very happy eating them for my three days and could eat them again without hesitation.

The only cooking you’re doing is the rice and the meat, so it’s so simple to fix on a Sunday when you have time in the afternoon and then easy to pop in the microwave on Monday for lunch.

If you wanted to do only one meat, that would also work out well — but for me, I wanted to have some different options, so it led to this creation of three different bowls in one afternoon.

I added sriracha sauce to both the shrimp and steak when they were cooking since I thought it would add a bit more flavor, and it was the best decision I made as those two were my favorites over the chicken.

Another note is that meat really shouldn’t be left in the fridge for more than four days according the USDA. You can push it slightly longer with items that don’t have meat but I wouldn’t try any longer than five days.

Ingredients …

1 chicken breast

10 ounces of steak, cut into cubes

7 ounces of shrimp, detailed and deveined

3.5 cups of cooked brown rice

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon of sriracha sauce

Taco seasoning

1 can of whole kernel corn, drained

1 can of pinto beans, drained

1 can of black beans, drained

Salt and pepper

Directions …

Cook rice according to directions when done add a sprinkle of taco seasoning for an extra amount of flavor. Stir and make sure the seasoning is evenly coated.

Preheat the oven to 400 and add chicken breast to a baking sheet. Add a tablespoon of olive oil, salt and pepper and a dusting of taco seasoning to the chicken. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes until no longer pink. Use a fork to shred chicken and place to the side.

Heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Add steak and then top with taco seasoning, salt and pepper and add 1/2 a teaspoon of sriracha sauce. Cook for 7 to 12 minutes depending on how done you want the steak to be cooked. Remove from heat and place to the side.

Using the same pan as the steak heat another tablespoon of olive oil on medium-high heat. Add shrimp and top with the taco seasoning, salt and pepper and add 1/2 a teaspoon of sriracha sauce. Cook for around 5 minutes or until they’re pink and no longer translucent. Move to the side.

In six containers add an even amount to rice to each, divide half of each meats and put one half in each bowl. In each bowl add an even amount of corn, pinto and black beans until none is left.

Add lids to the containers, place in the fridge and enjoy for the next few days.

