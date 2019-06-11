The president speaks

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Paul Tate, president of the local Rotary Club, spoke on Tuesday to the membership about the upcoming fiscal year’s schedule and said that six new members will be introduced, one per month over the next six months. Tate will soon be turning the president’s gavel over to Beacham McDougald for 2019-20.

Paul Tate, president of the local Rotary Club, spoke on Tuesday to the membership about the upcoming fiscal year’s schedule and said that six new members will be introduced, one per month over the next six months. Tate will soon be turning the president’s gavel over to Beacham McDougald for 2019-20.

