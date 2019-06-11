Name of new elementary school is …

LAURINBURG — After four tries, the Scotland County Board of Education remained at a standstill Monday night on a decision to name the new elementary school.

The board split 4-4 between the names South Johnson Elementary and Stewartsville Elementary for the school that will be on Old Johns Road and combines I. Ellis Johnson Elementary and South Scotland Elementary. These names were taken from the list of 15 that was compiled by the students, parents, staff and community.

Those voting for Stewartsville were Raymond Hyatt, Summer Woodside, Wayne Cromartie and Jeff Byrd. Many of the reasoning’s for picking the name was that of a new identity and neutral name.

“My thoughts for bringing these two schools together was to create equity and diversity,” Hyatt said. “If we want to bring integrity and equity and unity, the kids will be fine it’s these adults that will have the difficulty and we as a group of adults need to foster a new beginning and offer every possibility for success.”

Those voting for South Johnson were Carolyn Banks, Herman Tyson, Darrel “BJ” Gibson and Chairman Rick Singletary. Banks added that South Johnson is a compromise name for her and, after speaking to the public, she felt it was the best interest of the students.

“A lot of times we look at it by saying it doesn’t matter,” Singletary said. “But in reality it really does. I say that because you look at these two schools coming together, they are really merging … some of those south folks and some of those IEJ folks will still have in their mind that I’m south, that I’m IEJ. But the responsibility becomes that we have to drop that and we’re going to become this family.”

The vote itself is similar in the issues that began in December with the vote for a vice-chair. The vote was tied 4-4 between Hyatt and Tyson going on between two meetings.

“At some point, we have to come together and be in agreement on what we’re going to name this school,” Cromartie said. “There’s got to be some give and take.”

It was asked, what if the schools named something in the school after I. Ellis Johnson, such as a library, would be a considerable compromise and name another after the first principal at South Scotland to keep the histories of both schools. But the board was still not in agreement on the topic.

“The children will be fine, it doesn’t matter what you name it they will survive,” Gibson said. “I do think that we have to give consideration to the community and, as I said earlier, I think the name of I. Ellis Johnson was given that name for a reason and I think for us as a board to totally throw that name away, I do think we respect the name of Mr. Johnson and the board that named it originally.”

When the third vote was called for, Board Attorney Eva DuBuisson suggested a different way of voting in hopes of breaking the tie by having someone call a motion. The motions, however, both ended with a 4-4 split so the board agreed to move the vote and discuss the naming further at the Committee of the Whole meeting on June 24.

It was also agreed to have administration and the attorney to look at other districts and how they name schools.

“It’s sad when we can’t just come and compromise and say look this is where we are,” Singletary said.

In other business:

— Sandy Callan was presented with the Key Player award as was also given a proclamation in honor of his retirement at the monthly meeting. Callan has served for 31 years, attending county, city and school meetings as well as major events in Scotland County.

— Superintendent Ron Hargrave was also recognized by Jim Simeon for unanimously being voted Superintendent of the Year for the region.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

