Crash kills one, injures two on Saturday

LAUREL HILL — A fatal crash left one dead and two airlifted to hospitals with life threatening injuries on Saturday.

Highway Patrol First Sgt. Joel Williams confirmed that around 8:30 p.m., Gregory McDonald, 49, of Fayetteville, was driving eastbound on Old Wire Road near Sneads Grove Road when he passed another car. McDonald then collided head on with a car traveling westbound.

That car was driven by Lee Jordan, 50, of Elmore Road with his wife Kyle, 50, in the passenger seat. Kyle died on the scene and Lee was airlifted to Cape Fear Main Hospital. Lee is currently in stable condition.

McDonald was transported to Chapel Hill and his health status in unknown at this time.

Kyle was a financial advisor for Edward Jones investment firm in Laurinburg.

McDonald will be charged with a misdemeanor death by vehicle and improper passing. He also has previous charges for expired tags, an inspector sticker violation and reckless driving.

According to WPDE, Scotland Rescue, Scotland County EMS, Laurel Hill Fire Department and Scotland EMS responded to the crash.

