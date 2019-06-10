Commissioners declare June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation on adult services and elder abuse from the Social Services Department at the monthly meeting last Monday.

In honor of June being declared as Elder Abuse Prevention Month, representatives from the Scotland County Department of Social Services updated the board on adult protective services provided in the county.

“We serve in several capacities through the adult services unit,” said Kimberly McRae, adult services supervisor. “We provide adult protective services, making sure that disabled adults are evaluated for allegations of abuse, neglect and exploitation.”

She reported to the board that the number of cases have risen since last year.

“We currently have received 26 reports that we have brought in for evaluations as of this year,” said McRae. “Last year, we received 22 reports so currently this fiscal year our numbers have increased.”

DSS also provides guardianship services, representative payee services, adult day care and day health services, special assistance in-home services, and adult care home monitoring.

“In our guardianship services, for 27 wards we make sure their needs are being met,” said McRae. “Those wards are all currently staying in residential facilities in North Carolina. The worker goes by to make sure the overall needs are being met.”

She added through the representative payee services, workers make sure the wards have what they need and are not being financially exploited.

Vice Chair Carol McCall read a proclamation that stated the commissioners recognize June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month in Scotland County.

“I think it’s wonderful that we have that for our county (and) for our senior citizens because it is really needed in our county,” said Commissioner Betty Blue Gholston. “Nothing makes me prouder, I can sleep better as a senior citizen knowing you all will look out.”

For more information on DSS Adult Services, call (910)277-2500 or visit the Scotland County Department of Social Services at 1405 West Blvd, Laurinburg.

