Gallman to open boutique downtown

LAURINBURG — While a downtown Laurinburg might be losing a familiar storefront — a new one will be taking its place with a familiar face.

Terry Gallman will be opening Terry’s Boutique in the same storefront that she’s managed HiLites at for the past 19 years. The boutique’s slogan will be “ladies clothes and much more…” offering a small selection of children’s clothing as well as accessories such as scarfs and shoes.

“When I found out that HiLites was closing, I was faced with being out of a job,” Gallman said. “I worked as a manager there for most of 19 years and I felt like part of me had helped build the business and since it was a profitable business I thought I’d try running my own.”

Gallman will be traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, next week for the Atlanta Apparel Market to decide on what brands she will be working with and carrying for the store.

“We’ll be catering to the same customer base as we did with HiLites,” Gallman said. “But we’ll hopefully be expanding the offerings as well.”

One hope Gallman has for the boutique is to offer a ladies formal rental department where women can rent gowns or suits for special occasions instead of having to buy them.

Overall, Gallman is excited to begin the new journey as well as decide for herself what the store will carry for customers.

“I’m excited to just set it up,” Gallman said. “I’m so excited that I get to do something that I really want to do and I get to set it up the way I want to and be able to buy things for the customers and get the items that they want.”

Gallman added that there isn’t really a ladies clothing boutique downtown after the closure of HiLites so she’s glad to continue bringing something to the downtown community.

“I love the downtown community and I’m happy to continue to be a part in it,” Gallman said. “I want to not only offer quality items at affordable prices but I want customers to have fun shopping.”

Terry’s Boutique is located at 219 S. Main St. and will be opening around Labor Day with no official opening date announced yet.

