Override of governor’s veto falls short

RALEIGH — Babies born alive after an attempted abortion will not have protections of the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” after the North Carolina House failed on Wednesday to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

The legislation would have created a new crime against doctors and nurses who fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion.

Enough Democrats sided with Cooper to block the override, which required 72 votes of support. The vote was 67-53 in favor of the override. The Senate had voted to override in April. The unsuccessful override, after nearly an hour of debate, hands a victory to abortion-rights groups and allied lawmakers after a series of legislative defeats in recent weeks in other states, such as Alabama.

Republicans urged colleagues in emotional appeals to put aside party labels to protect newborns however they are delivered. Bill opponents have said North Carolina doctors are already regulated by medical boards and physicians aren’t neglecting these newborns.

The “born alive” measure would have directed health care practitioners to grant newborns delivered after an abortion the same protections as other patients. Violators would have faced prison time and fines. Cooper’s veto message said the measure was an “unnecessary interference between doctors and their patients,” and laws already protect newborns.

“Instead of passing unnecessary legislation for political purposes we need to move on from divisive social issues and focus on the needs of North Carolina families, such as health care, education and good jobs,” Cooper spokeswoman Megan Thorpe said in a release to the Associated Press.

Wednesday’s actions were the latest in a recent string of state abortion legislation. In Alabama, GOP Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill that makes performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother’s health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest. Governors in Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Georgia have approved bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can happen as early as the sixth week of pregnancy.

The North Carolina House vote reflected the new partisan makeup of the House and Senate chambers since January, when six years of veto-proof GOP majorities ended after Democratic seat gains in November. Now, Republicans must get help from a handful of Democrats to override Cooper’s vetoes.

Although four House Democrats initially voted for the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act” in April, only two of them stuck with the measure Wednesday — Reps. Charles Graham of Robeson County and Garland Pierce of Scotland County.

“I do understand and support the governor, just on this piece of legislation we didn’t agree,” said Pierce. “The vote was not about a women’s right to choose, it is about protecting the life of a baby that survives an abortion. I do respect views for people on both sides of the issue (but) there are times that we as legislators are called to make votes that call for great prayer and meditation. This was one of those times.”

Still, the frequency of doctors neglecting these live infants is unclear.

The North Carolina Values Coalition said five states have reported at least 25 children were born alive during attempted abortions in 2017. North Carolina keeps no such statistics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported more than 140 infant deaths in induced terminations nationwide from 2003 to 2014. It hasn’t specified what level of care those newborns received.

Pierce added though the issue is still important, the assembly now moves forward to other bills.

“We can move on to Medicaid expansion, raises for teachers, fully funded education in North Carolina and other issues,” said Pierce.

Calls to State Sen. Tom McGinnis were not returned by press time.

