Mother, Emmy-nominated casting director, Angelique, will join discussion

PEMBROKE — Native actress Amber Midthunder, the breakout star in the film Prey, will speak at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke as part of the Distinguished Speaker Series on Monday.

Midthunder will be joined by her mother, Angelique Midthunder, an Emmy-nominated casting director. “An Evening with the Midthunders” will be held at Upchurch Auditorium located inside James A. Thomas Hall, beginning at 7 p.m.

The fireside-style chat event will be hosted by UNCP junior Kaloni Walton, a member of Alpha Pi Omega Sorority. The event is free for UNCP faculty, staff and students and $10 for guests. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Prey, which earned six Emmy nominations, follows a young Comanche woman (Midthunder) who fights to protect her people from the menacing Predator. Prey was the most-watched premiere across all films and television series on Hulu in the United States in 2022.

The film broke ground for having a Native female lead––the first in the Predator franchise––and for having a primarily Indigenous cast. Midthunder was born on the Navajo reservation of Shiprock, New Mexico and is a member of the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux tribes. The Midthunders’ visit is part of the university’s events in honor of American Indian Heritage Month.

Amber grew up in the industry. Her father, David Midthunder, is best known for his roles in Comanche Moon and Longmire. Her mother, Angelique, is a casting director with recent credits for her work on the National Geographic series Barkskins, as a consultant for Native American roles on Rutherford Falls, and as the lead casting director for the critically acclaimed Reservation Dogs. She received an Emmy nomination for casting the 2009 Lifetime movie Georgia O’Keeffe.

“We are excited to bring Amber Midthunder and her mom, Angelique, to campus for American Indian Heritage Month,” said Abdul Ghaffar, assistant dean of students. “I think no university anywhere has hosted more Indigenous changemakers than UNCP over the years. These two are no exception. I expect them to continue our trend of sharing thought-provoking, motivational dialogue with our community.”

Earlier in the day, the Midthunders will engage with area high school students as guests of the ‘Deep Roots, Strong Ties: A Day of Indigenous Excellence’ program at Givens Performing Arts Center.

The Midthunders’ visit is presented by Campus Leadership and Engagement. It is sponsored by the Curt and Catherine Locklear American Indian Heritage Center, Undergraduate Admissions, the Museum of the Southeast American Indian, the Lumbee Tribe, 15 Orchids Skin and Wax Studio and the American Indian Studies Department.

The Distinguished Speaker Series––which featured Col. Reginald McClam, Col. Carlos Berdecia, Dr. Joanna Hersey and Jessica Salinas––continues on February 21 with Brigadier Gen. Allen Jamerson.

