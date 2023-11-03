LAURINBURG — Representative Garland Pierce recently met Jermaine Burns, the 2023 NC Department of Adult Corrections Correctional Officer of the Year.

Burns was selected after displaying leadership during a 2022 incident when he responded to a school bus crash and assisted four children and the driver to safety.

Burns was recognized at an event in Scotland County on Thursday.

“It was a delight to meet Officer Burns,” Rep. Pierce commented. “I completely understand why Jermaine was selected for this award out of 9,000 other colleagues. He is kind, professional and his fellow corrections officers speak of him in glowing terms. He is a servant-leader whose example we all should follow, and I cannot overstate my gratitude for his service to Scotland County and North Carolina.”