State Deputy Secretary of Institutions, Pete Buchholtz, left; Secretary Todd Ishee; Rep. Garland Pierce; Officer Jermaine Burns; South Central Regional Director, Stephen Jacobs; and Chief of Staff for the Governor’s Office, Kristi Jones are shown at an event held in Scotland County on Thursday where Burns was recognized for his heroic actions. Courtesy photo

State Deputy Secretary of Institutions, Pete Buchholtz, left; Secretary Todd Ishee; Rep. Garland Pierce; Officer Jermaine Burns; South Central Regional Director, Stephen Jacobs; and Chief of Staff for the Governor’s Office, Kristi Jones are shown at an event held in Scotland County on Thursday where Burns was recognized for his heroic actions.

Courtesy photo

LAURINBURG — Representative Garland Pierce recently met Jermaine Burns, the 2023 NC Department of Adult Corrections Correctional Officer of the Year.

Burns was selected after displaying leadership during a 2022 incident when he responded to a school bus crash and assisted four children and the driver to safety.

Burns was recognized at an event in Scotland County on Thursday.

“It was a delight to meet Officer Burns,” Rep. Pierce commented. “I completely understand why Jermaine was selected for this award out of 9,000 other colleagues. He is kind, professional and his fellow corrections officers speak of him in glowing terms. He is a servant-leader whose example we all should follow, and I cannot overstate my gratitude for his service to Scotland County and North Carolina.”