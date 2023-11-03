LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man has been arrested and charged with multiple sexual exploitation crimes following a cyber tip.

Daquel Liles, 24, of Crestline Road, was arrested Friday after a Scotland County International Crimes Against Children detective along with North Carolina SBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force collaborated after receiving the tip, according to information received from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Liles has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Liles was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.