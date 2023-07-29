Scotland County is currently in the midst of renovating the building that once housed the I. Ellis Johnson Elementary School. The school, originally named Lincoln Heights High School, was the first public high school for African-Americans in Scotland County.

LAURINBURG — The former I. Ellis Johnson Elementary will be open to the public once again soon.

In September 2021, the county took ownership of the school after Scotland County Schools closed it during the consolidation project. The renovation of the school is being done in two phases, with the first phase set to be completed sometime in August, according to Interim County Manager Jason Robinson.

“Phase One is of the renovation of the gym and front area along with the renovation of the media center,” Robinson said. “For phase two, the county has asked for funds from the General Assembly … we have requested $2.5 million from the General Assembly and we will not know the fate of our request until after the state budget is finalized and becomes law.”

Robinson added with the completion of phase one, the meeting areas and the gym will be open to the public, similar to the community centers in Laurel Hill and Wagram.

The project is one that many community members fought for when the school system announced they would close the school after the 2019-20 school year was over. The school, originally named Lincoln Heights High School, was the first public high school for African-Americans in Scotland County.

I. Ellis Johnson was the first principal of the school and the first Black principal in Scotland County. The school was renamed after him in 1959.

“Without the county heading the IEJ project there probably wouldn’t have been an IEJ project as the school system was planning on selling the building,” Robinson added. “Thanks to the vision of the commissioners, the hope is to revitalize that community and plant seeds that will grow for generations to come.”

Phase two of the project is still in the planning stages as it is unknown what funds will come from the state. But one of the first things to be addressed in the phase will be parking lots which ties in with another project.

“The Southeast Community Action Partnership came up with the idea,” Robinson said. “They came to the Board of Commissioners and knowing the need for affordable housing asked the Board to donate land to build affordable housing units and to also donate what we have called the ‘annex’ for their administrative offices to increase their footprint in Scotland County.”

SCAP Chief Executive Officer Ericka Jones Whitaker stated that the organization has provided affordable housing assistance to Scotland County for more than 30 years.

“Over the years we have witnessed the decline of available affordable housing for many individuals and families,” Whitaker said. “When I joined the organization as CEO in 2014, my vision was to expand our services by increasing affordable housing options in the community. We want to provide solutions to the residents and hopefully encourage others to make Scotland County their home.”

Whitaker added while they’re in the very early stages of planning and development, the goal for the project is to provide a variety of options that will meet the needs of the entire community, including families, single-resident households, and senior citizens.

“Our vision entails creating a welcoming space and collaborating with other stakeholders to foster a sense of community,” Whitaker said. “One possibility we are exploring is the establishment of a community center to house activities for local residents. This center would serve as a valuable resource and further enhance the well-being of the community.”

The project will be conducted in phases depending on funding opportunities and supply and demand. Whitaker said she hopes to start the project in 2024, but with the project being in the early stages and so many other factors going into the project, that is not a guaranteed start time.

“This project embodies the promise of community action: to change the lives of the individuals in the communities we serve, embody the spirit of hope, and improve communities,” Whitaker said. “There are nearly 1,000 community action agencies in the U.S. and 33 in North Carolina, with Southeastern being one of the largest. This project serves as our commitment to the communities we serve through our ongoing efforts to provide valuable resources.”

SCAP has been around since 1964 and serves Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Hoke, Pender, Robeson and Scotland counties.

“At Southeastern, our dedication lies in improving the communities we are privileged to serve,” Whitaker said. “We are truly grateful for the level of support that we have received from both the county and city leaders. We sincerely appreciate the enthusiasm shown by the local residents to witness their community flourish. We believe that our ongoing efforts in providing affordable housing services will bring significant benefits to our communities.”