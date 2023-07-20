LAURINBURG — Due to a major billing software upgrade, the City of Laurinburg Consumer Billing Department will not be able to process any utility bill payments nor be able to access customer accounts and will be closed to the public Friday.

The phone payment and web payment portals will also not be available during this software outage. Customers may still drop their payments off at the payment drop-off box located in the parking lot at City Hall. No late penalties will be assessed until July 24, due to this software outage.

The Consumer Billing Department is scheduled to resume operations at 8 a.m. Monday. All other offices at City Hall will be open to the public.

For all other business or services conducted at City Hall, residents and customers are asked to come inside the lobby and follow the signage to locate the department/office needed.