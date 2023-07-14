Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Tabernacle Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 7 that someone broke into the residence but nothing was stolen.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Airbase Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 8 that unknown persons broke into the residence and stole a 32-inch TV and a microwave.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Cliff Gibson Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 6 that unknown persons stole their Ford pickup truck.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McLaughlin Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday that unknown persons stole three handguns from them.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Chestnut Street reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had taken the paper tag off their vehicle.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blues Farm Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons busted out the window of their vehicle.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stubbs Road reported to the Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday that he was scammed while trying tickets by calling a number on Google that claimed it was for Ticketmaster and sending gift cards to them.

Shooting

EAST LAURINBURG — A resident of Ninth Street reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 8 that unknown persons had shot at their residence. No one was injured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lockwood Lane reported to the Sheriff’s Office on July 8 that someone shot into their residence. No one was hurt.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Fulton Leggett, 48, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for violating a court order. He was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Delbert Maynor, 45, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday on an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Bernadette McFall,56, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for trespassing. She was held without bond.

LAURINBURG — Shaquiria McLeod, 20, of Laurinburg was arrested Tuesday for misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. She was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Mitchell Smith, 26, of Ashley Drive was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear for assault on a female. He was given a $10,000 bond.