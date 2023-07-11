PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe chairman introduced a $38 million spending plan for the budget year beginning October 2023 and ending October 2024 while delivering his recent State of the Tribe Address at the halfway mark of his first term.

The budget reflects a $6 million increase from the current year’s budget, Chairman John Lowery said, which is made possible by an increase in partnerships.

“The door is open. If we can partner, we will partner,” Lowery said.

These partnerships include Lumbee River EMC, Lumbee Bank and the State of NC, which will make possible the renovation of the Adolph Dial Amphitheater at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center. The outdoor theater is known for its yearly showing of the “Strike at the Wind!” production.

”Next year we will all be enjoying Strike at the Wind! in new stadium seats at the culture center. We also have longterm plans for a new dressing room for the entertainers and a concession stand,” Lowery told a crowd at the Boys and Girls Club in Pembroke.

Housing plans

The budget includes funding to build four additional veteran homes in District 2 near the Southern Spirit Boys and Girls Club and funds for four elder housing sites.

Lowery said the tribe will continue construction on Pine Needles Estate, District 1; build long-awaited tribal elder housing in District 10; move forward on a Title 6 project to build housing in West Lumberton; and soon develop housing in the Wakullah/Jonesville community within District 5.

While developing housing for elders and veterans is a top goal, Lowery said the tribe will continue to ensure the homeownership “dream is in reach for Lumbee families.”

“This year’s budget includes a substantial amount of homeownership opportunities. Homeownership leads to generational wealth. By helping a family own a home, we’re not just helping that family today, we’re helping that family provide for the next seven generations,” Lowery said.

Funds to explore tiny houses, multigenerational homes, and modular options to address current affordable housing needs are also being discussed, Lowery said in his address.

New legislation

During his speech, Lowery boasted about the relationship the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has developed with state legislatures.

“We are talking with state officials a lot. We have a great relationship with them. We talk to them about our wishlist about our dreams, about our desires, about our visions and they are coming through and they are helping us out so I want to thank each of them,” Lowery said.

Lowery praised the recently passed American Indians with Honors Act.

“We had been fighting this battle for longer than a decade, probably two decades, where our children have had to fight, push, kick, pull in order to wear items that are traditionally significant to them, like eagle feathers, hawk feathers and other items and we have had local school boards, right here in this county … and other schools board both near and far who have looked at our children and said ‘You can not do that. You cannot display your native heritage when you graduate.’ Well, guess what? We went around them,” Lowery said. “We went to the state and now it’s law.”

Lowery also discussed another legislative effort the tribe has taken on, Kayla’s Law.

“This law will help protect our people by allowing remote testimony in domestic violence cases and it will also allow for them to have special protection that they did not have before. Hopefully, moving forward, people like Kayla will not have to suffer the same consequences… Kayla’s Law is important to us,” Lowery said.

Federal Recognition

During his update on the efforts toward seeking full federal recognition, Lowery announced that the tribe held its inaugural Lumbee Gala, which raised money for federal recognition.

The U.S. House and Senate introduced the Lumbee Fairness Act this year. In the coming weeks, the tribe will launch a section on the tribe’s website offering news on the status of the tribe’s efforts for federal recognition, Lowery said.

“This year’s bill has bi-partisan support … when I came in, we had 18 letters of support from other tribes. By the end of last year, we had 51 letters of support from other tribes and we continue to work our connections in Indian country,” Lowery said.

He called on members living outside of the state to reach out to their congress members and encourage them to sponsor the bill and help pass it.

Going paperless

Also, during the State of the Tribe Address, Lowery unveiled a brand new Lumbee citizens portal which officially opened Monday on the tribe’s website.

“Starting Monday, the Lumbee Tribe is in a position to go totally paperless. You will be able to apply for services online, check your enrollment status, request family trees and more,” Lowery said.

“I am confident that this will streamline our processes and allow you to get services to you and your family faster and more efficiently,” he continued.

There will still be an option for those wanting hard copies, but Lowery said, “we are moving into 2023 with the way we do business here at the Lumbee Tribe.”

Recognizing Diane Goins

In addition to the address, Lowery took time to present Diane Goins, the widow of the late Lumbee Tribal Chairman Jimmy Goins.

Diane was raised in the Union Chapel Community and currently resides in the Prospect/Philadelphus area.

A retired Pembroke Elementary School kindergarten teacher, Diane assists with the Union Chapel Harvest Ministries Foodbank, makes backpacks for the homeless, has assisted hurricane Matthew and Florence flood victims and has distributed cakes and easter baskets to elders in the Lumbee, said Sharon Hunt, Lumbee Tribal Council speaker.

“As we think about the tribal government and where we’ve been over the last 20-some years, it’s hard to not think about the impact that Ms. Dianne Goins has had on us here at the tribe and also within the community and within the children of the lives she’s touched throughout the years,” Lowery said.

In addition to being presented with an Honor Song, Lowery was bestowed an eagle feather.