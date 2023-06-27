PEMBROKE — The 54th Lumbee Homecoming begins Friday and continues through July 8 in what is an annual celebration of Lumbee culture and heritage.

According to the Lumbee Regional Development Association’s website, Lumbee Homecoming was started in 1968 after the first Miss Lumbee, Cheryl Ransom, was crowned. It has since grown from being solely a beauty pageant to one of the largest events held in Southeastern North Carolina. Each year, tens of thousands of Lumbees from across the United States return to Pembroke for the Fourth of July Lumbee Homecoming celebrations.

Many events will occur throughout the celebration, such as the miss lumbee pageants, sports tournaments, a car show and a concert.

The Senior Miss Lumbee pageant was held on June 23. There were six contestants, and the winner was Edith Ann Jones. The Little and Junior Miss Lumbee pageants will take place at 6:30 p.m. on July 4, and the Teen and Miss Lumbee pageants will take place at 6:30 p.m. on July 7.

The outdoor market will run from July 1-8 and feature a variety of merchant stalls, from cultural Lumbee food to clothing and accessories. There will be set up for the outdoor market at 9 a.m. on July 6, 7 and 8 next to the LRDA Complex.

While it is a common choice to get around Homecoming in a golf cart, the town of Pembroke requires people to have a permit to use one. Those interested in getting a permit for the festival may purchase them at Pembroke Town Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or from the Pembroke Police Department at any time. Permits cost $30 and will be valid from July 3 to July 8.

Sunday’s celebrations will feature a Lumbee Homecoming gospel singing with the Rock Church of God Choir. The service will take place in the Rock Church of God in Lumberton at 6:30 p.m.

On July 6, there will be a Summer Jam outdoor concert with performing artists Lori and Rob Cole and Mark McKinney & Co. The concert will run from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. That evening, Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery will deliver the State of the Tribe Address at 6:30 p.m. at the Pembroke Boys and Girls Club.

The final day of celebrations on June 8 will conclude with a 5k walk at 6:30 a.m. in honor of Barbara Bell Bullard, who worked with special needs children in Robeson County schools for 28 years and has continued to do so after retirement.

The annual Lumbee Homecoming Parade will begin at 10 a.m. The route will travel down the Third Street in Pembroke and feature elected officials, Lumbee royalty and several businesses and organizations.

There will also be a veteran parachute team sky show, a vintage car show, an AISES Pow-Wow, a bike show and the LRDA Annual Outdoor Gospel Sing.

The Homecoming events will end the day at 9:30 p.m. with the Annual Lumbee Fireworks Sky Show, a much-anticipated event each year.

To learn more about the LRDA, Lumbee Homecoming and upcoming events, visit the LRDA Complex in Pembroke or their website, www.lumbee.org.