LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg will host a Fourth of July Parade for the first time to celebrate the holiday.

This year the Downtown Advisory Committee will be holding the first Fourth of July Parade through the downtown streets beginning at 6 p.m. that Tuesday.

The idea for the parade came through trying to create a fun event for Laurinburg and Scotland County youth, but it’s open to anyone who wants to decorate and join the fun.

“We hope to see kids having a great time showing their patriotic spirit and creativity in the way they decorate their bike, wagon, scooter, skateboard, golf cart, etc.,” said City of Laurinburg Community Development Director Walker McCoy. “Also, we want to have people come downtown to celebrate the holiday, gather, and have a good time. We just want to offer a way for people to show their patriotism for the July 4th holiday and this will offer a fun and creative way to do that.”

Signing up for the parade is free. Entries are requested to be decorated in a patriotic way. There will be prizes for different categories, including most patriotic, most creative, best bike, best golf cart, best tractor and best pet costume.

According to McCoy, the parade will leave from McDuffie Square, go down South Main Street to Church Street, then circle back to McDuffie Square.

Registration for the parade can be found online through the downtown Laurinburg Facebook or by visiting https://downtown.laurinburg.org/event/july4parade/.

Fireworks show

The City of Laurinburg is preparing for its annual Fourth of July Fireworks display also next Tuesday.

According to City Manager Charles Nichols, the fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. at Scotland High School. The fireworks are lit north of the baseball field along Railroad Street and the parking lots at Scotland High School will be open for parking.

“The show will last around 30 minutes,” Nichols said. “We want to invite the community out to have a good time this Fourth of July. This is something fun and safe to do while enjoying time with your family.”

Across from Scotland High, Cross Pointe Church will be hosting its annual Fourth of July Community Celebration event to give another view of the fireworks show. There will be a free performance by Holly Hallikwell along with food and snacks to purchase. The parking lot at the church will open at 6 p.m.

Anyone who has any physical condition that may be affected by bright flashing or flickering lights and/or loud noises, including photosensitive epilepsy, are advised that the fireworks display contains bright flashing and flickering lights and loud noises, and you are advised to take any and all necessary precautions to protect yourself against these potential health risks.