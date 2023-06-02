Memberships will be available and released in the next week or so for the Byrd Cage indoor batting facility.

The Byrd Cage indoor batting facility is now located at 9160 Morgan St., in the former Pate’s Hardware.

LAUREL HILL — The Byrd Cage, an indoor batting facility for baseball and softball and pitching and agility drills, has found a new home in Laurel Hill.

The facility was initially located on Bizzell Street in Laurinburg when it was then operated by Jeff Byrd.

Parker, Jeff and Mitzi Byrd’s son was involved in a boating accident in mid-2022 that resulted in a life-altering surgery.

With the goal of keeping the cage open to ensure an opportunity for players are able to practice, Billy Norris and business partner Eric Culbreath reopened the business and named the facility in honor of Parker Byrd.

The facility was then moved to N. King St. in Laurinburg, but, after learning the property’s owners were looking to expand themselves, the Byrd Cage had to again find a new home.

‘’We were able to secure our PERMANENT location,” Norris stated. “We are beyond thankful and excited to get our new facility up and going! It’s a great facility with wall-to-wall indoor turf that is air conditioned and heated, which is a commodity that the previous place didn’t have. We will also be adding pool tables, ping pong tables, corn hole boards and TVs for all the youth to be able to have a place to go.

Norris also stated, “I think this facility will accommodate us much better, we just want it to be a family place and there’s going to be something here for everybody.”

Memberships will be available and released in the next week or so, according to Norris.

Parents were just as excited about the new facility as the kids, according to Norris. He said that having the batting cage is something positive for the kids to do and that is something that kids need in their lives, positivity.

‘‘Everyone has just been helpful, and everything has just come together so well. The opening was originally set for June but is already open and in full swing for business,” Norris earlier this week.

As of right now, multiple coaches are assisting at the Byrd Cage with hitting, pitching, and fielding needs, including Daly Marcano, a former Scotland High varsity baseball player.

“It’s not about how much I can make, it’s about how many kids that I can impact or change their life if only in the smallest way and keep their focus on the positive and make an impact for their lives,” Marcano said. “It’s about keeping the kids busy with something good for them and out of trouble.”

Marcano said during high school and college that baseball was a huge part of his discipline and keeping him in line with himself.

For more information, follow The Byrd Cage’s Facebook page.