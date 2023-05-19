LAUREL HILL — MaKenzie Janice “K.J.” Washington presented her Eagle Scout project on Friday in front of Carver Middle School’s sixth grade class and Principal Charlotte McMillian.

Washington is a member of BSA Scout Troop 1400, which is based in Laurinburg, and was supported in her presentation by her Scoutmaster Gloria Mair and Assistant Scoutmaster Mary White.

The “Buddy Bench” was presented to Carver Middle School and was chosen as Washington’s Eagle Scout project to help raise social awareness.The bench provides a welcoming environment for not only students, but teachers alike to build stronger connections/relationships, increase positive feelings, and lessen social discrimination through empathy, perspective, respect, and compassion.