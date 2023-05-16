LAURINBURG — Laurinburg’s reputation just got a huge boost from the esteemed travel magazine Travel and Leisure. The publication chose the city for the article “10 Best Places to Retire in North Carolina.”

Laurinburg came in at number five on the list.

“It’s great to be included on this list with communities of such caliber, especially in a national magazine,” said Cory Hughes, director of the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority. “Travel and Leisure is a well-known and respected tourism publication, and I’m happy to say we made the cut for this article.”

Hughes said Laurinburg’s placement in the article came as the result of the magazine talking to folks at the Retire NC program, of which Laurinburg is a member. The program, which cities must apply and be selected for, is for communities of less than 35,000 people to help them market their cities as retirement destinations. Not all communities on the list were members of Retire NC.

Travel and Leisure spent a few weeks going over data and discussing the merits of each place considered with Retire NC and other organizations before making their choices. Other communities on the list were: Duck, Belmont, Pinehurst, Carolina Beach, Marion, Reidsville, New Bern, Winterville and Cary.

Here’s what Travel and Leisure had to say about Laurinburg: “Laurinburg is located in the south-central part of North Carolina with convenient access to Charlotte, Raleigh, and the coast. Outdoor activities abound with the nearby Lumber River providing opportunities for hiking, kayaking, and fishing. Golf courses, wineries, historical sites, and art museums offer activities for a variety of interests.”

The city is one of the more affordable retirement destinations on this list; according to Realtor.com, the median home price in Laurinburg is $159,000, and Niche.com gives the city an overall B- rating, with a B+ for cost of living.’