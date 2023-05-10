LAURINBURG — Eight Scotland County Schools principals completed the Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program (DLP), a year-long leadership development program for practicing school principals from all regions of the state.

The program is designed and provided by the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principal’s Association (NCPAPA) and sponsored by the North Carolina Alliance for School Leadership Development (NCASLD.)

The following principals completed the program: Philip Boayue, principal of Shaw Academy; Maxine Brigman-Brown, principal of Wagram Elementary School; Elisabeth Harrell, principal of Sycamore Lane Primary; Kesha Hood, principal of Scotland Early College High School; Pam Lewis, principal of Spring Hill Middle School; LaTonya McLean, principal of South Johnson Elementary School; Kachina Quick-Singletary, principal of Sycamore Lane Elementary School; and Brent Smith, principal of Scotland High School.

Each principal found the experience enlightening and said it was a great opportunity.

Singletary said, “The DLP program gave me an opportunity to network with fellow administrators across the state, work with experts in the field of education and grow my practice through shared ideas and feedback. It was truly a rewarding experience.”

Lewis said the experience offered some great opportunities for professional growth.

“Distinguished Leadership was an outstanding experience to grow professionally and network with principals across our state,” Lewis said.

“DLP provided a wealth of resources and a network of school leaders that spans across the state of North Carolina,” said Smith. “Our presenters were extremely knowledgeable and provided useful information, resources, and strategies to all participants.”

“Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program gave us the opportunity to network and learn from other administrators across the state,” Hood said. “It was an experience to grow in our practice and to bring back effective and vetted strategies to our schools.

“My DLP experience caused me to reflect deeply on our current practices and provided resources and strategies for continuous improvement,” McLean said.

Harrell added, “DLP was a great experience because it deepened my understanding of the executive standards and allowed the opportunity for networking with principals across the state.”

Boayue said what he learned will benefit student achievement.

“It was a great professional development and the educational practices that I learned from it will benefit our school when using best practices and strategies for high student achievement,” Boayue said.

Brigman-Brown said, “I’ve enjoyed the DLP process. It allowed me to grow professionally while increasing my network. The skills I’ve gained will certainly be beneficial for the students and faculty at Wagram Elementary School.”

The Distinguished Leadership in Practice Program (DLP) uses a non-traditional professional development model that is aligned with the performance evaluation standards adopted by the State Board of Education for North Carolina’s school leaders. This unique cohort-based program limits principals’ time away from their schools by allowing them to attend face-to-face sessions once every other month while accessing online assignments, materials, and coaching between face-to-face sessions.

Principals engage in a series of authentic activities throughout the yearlong experience that is designed to build the capacity of their schools and their own capacity as “Distinguished” school leaders.

“The leadership of the school principal is by far one of the most important factors in school quality. By completing this very rigorous program, our DLP graduates have demonstrated their commitment to continuous improvement by working to improve their leadership skills as they simultaneously improve their schools. We are proud to include them in the ranks of successful DLP completers,” said Shirley Prince, NCPAPA executive director.

The North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association (NCPAPA), in existence since 1976, is the preeminent organization and state voice for principals, assistant principals, and aspiring school leaders.

NCPAPA represents 5,000 plus members from across the state and serves as the state’s principal affiliate of N.C. Association of School Administrators (NCASA), the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP), and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP.)