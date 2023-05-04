HAMLET — Richmond Community College recently signed an agreement with Cavco to provide the manufacturer with customized training for new and current employees.

Cavco recently purchased an existing facility in Hamlet to start assembling single family manufactured homes. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., the company has built a reputation for quality, value and service since its founding in 1965.

Cavco acquired a plant that ran stackable units. Upon taking over the existing plant VBC, Cavco had to remove all the equipment and lay the plant out for producing single-family homes.

RichmondCC secured funding through the N.C. Community College System to provide over $61,697 in customized training for Cavco employees. Training includes supervisory skills, quality control and efficiency, industrial skills and workplace safety practices.

“We are excited about the partnership with RichmondCC. We know from experience that the training works and is very beneficial,” Cavco Operations Manager Dale Dixon said. “We feel this is a great way to improve our workforce as well as retention.”

Cavco currently has 95 employees, which most were hired from the previous company, VBC. The company will hire an additional 70 employees as production will increase to 12 plus homes per day.

“We do not take for granted the state resources we have to support companies like Cavco, and we want to do all that we can to get the funding they need for new equipment, additional expansions and quality training for employees,” Dr. Dale McInnis, RichmondCC president, said. “It is our goal to support their growth and investment in Richmond County.”