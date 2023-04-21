April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Maxton Community, Townsend Elementary School, and the Maxton Chamber of Commerce joined Prevent Child Abuse America and created Pinwheel Gardens in the Elizabeth Cole Park and at Townsend Elementary School. The pinwheel is the national symbol for child abuse prevention. Pinwheels symbolize the notions of playfulness, joy, and childhood. Our desire is that our pinwheel gardens will help bring awareness of the issue and the role all of us can and should play in ensuring the development and growth of all children.