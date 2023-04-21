LAURINBURG –Scotland County Schools is hosting the Dr. Donald Caudle Job Fair this Saturday at Scotland High School beginning at 9 a.m.

The job fair is named after the former SCS executive director of human resources, who passed away in 2021.

Dr. Caudle was a great friend and colleague who made a lasting impression on everyone he met.

The district is looking to fill all positions from teachers to transportation operators.

According to SCS’s chief of staff, Dr. Michael Riles, employment agreements can be offered to selected and qualified candidates at the job fair. Each school in the district will be represented on Saturday.

“Joining Scotland County Schools allows education professionals to make an impact in children’s lives that they will carry with them forever,” Dr. Riles said.

Interim Superintendent Mr. Robert Logan Scotland County Schools is the place to be if “you’re looking for an exciting place to work, a place where children come first, where people collaborate to get the job done, then you may want to give Scotland County a try.”

The job fair runs until 12 p.m. Scotland High School is located at 1000 W. Church St., Laurinburg.