Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Pine Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone broke into their 1998 Ford Contour causing around $300 in damages.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Friday that someone stole her wallet from her shopping card at Walmart.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Laurinburg reported to the police department on Saturday that their 2012 Chevrolet Camaro was stolen. It was later located with damages consistent with a car accident. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — Joy Ministries reported to the police department on Sunday that their HVAC unit was stolen.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Monday that a fog light was taken from their vehicle.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Christopher Fields, 30, of Laurinburg was arrested Friday for driving while impaired and simple possession of marijuana. He was released on a custody release.

LAURINBURG — A 15-year-old female was charged Friday with simple assault and disorderly conduct. She was released to school administrators.

LAURINBURG — Rasheem Crumpton, 27, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for trespassing and resisting a public officer. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Phillip Norton, 50, of Laurinburg was arrested Saturday for possessing a firearm on educational property. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jeffery Frink, 33, of Laurinburg was arrested Sunday for larceny and second-degree trespassing. He was given a $100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Tonya Campbell, 46, of Laurinburg was arrested Monday for an order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny. She was given a $5,2000 bond.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Appin Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone drove through their flower bed causing a $2,000 bond.