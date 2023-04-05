When people hear of Scotland High School athletics, they almost always think of the success from the football program; whether it’s the 4A state championship run in 2011, the stars like Tony McRae, Jaylend Ratliffe, and Zamir White, or the head coaches such as Chip Williams and Richard Bailey.

But, Scotland has started to see a rise in other athletic programs, particularly this year.

While baseball and softball continue impressive campaigns once again, and volleyball finishing above .500 for the fourth straight year, programs such as men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, and men’s and women’s soccer are beginning to turn things around.

Here’s a breakdown of what some athletic programs at Scotland have accomplished this year and why they’re on the rise.

Men’s and women’s basketball

It’s been an up-and-down roller coaster for the Scotland men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Both teams finished at least 10 games above .500 for the first time in 10 years, with the men last doing so in 2018 with a 19-9 mark, and the women last accomplishing the feat in 2013. But, this time was a little bit different.

The men’s and women’s teams both have second-year coaches, although men’s coach Michael Malpass is in his second stint with the Fighting Scots, while Lady Scots head coach Roshien McClain is in his first. However, both teams saw major jumps in their records from last year to this year.

The men’s team improved from 5-16 to 19-9 this season while the Lady Scots went from 14-10 to 20-9 this year. A big reason for it is in the numbers.

This year, the men’s team saw a sizable increase in scoring with 59.1 points per game, compared to 52.2 points per game last season. Cutting down on turnovers and forcing them more was also a big part of it, as they went from 11.3 turnovers per game down to 8.9 turnovers per game, and saw averaged 3.6 more steals per game this season.

The Lady Scots also saw a difference in their scoring numbers this year, as they went from 42.7 points per game a season ago to 45.5 points per game this year, and saw a dip in turnovers also, going from 16.4 last season to 14.2.

Expectations are high to keep the momentum rolling with both teams next year after the improvement from this past season.

Coed wrestling

The Scotland coed wrestling team will be special for potentially the next three years.

While the team continues their development overall under head coach Thomas Havener, a star is on the rise, which could help bring some much-needed attention to the program.

Freshman Dominic Blue was on a tear this year for the Scots, finishing with a 60-13 overall record with 24 pins, one tech fall, and eight major decisions. He is ranked a four-star wrestler on FloSports’ TrackWrestling.

Not only that, Blue won the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 3A Mideast Regional in the 170-pound class, which earned him a trip to states.

At the NCHSAA’s Wrestling Championships, he finished as the runner-up in the 3A 170-pound class, falling to Foard High School’s Zane Birtchet by an 11-3 major decision; but he was able to earn National High School Coaches Association (NHSCA) All-American honors, after placing in seventh place during the NHSCA Nationals in the 170-pound weight class.

It’s obvious he is a special talent, and he could wound up being the most high profile athlete to come from Scotland since White in 2018.

Men’s and women’s soccer

The Scotland men’s and women’s soccer teams opened their 2022-23 seasons with their best starts in over seven years, with the men opening the season 3-2 and the women starting 3-1.

While the men finished with a 3-14 record on the year in the fall, and the women sitting at 3-4-1 as of Tuesday afternoon, both are under first-year head coaches; Orrick McDougald is the men’s coach and Richard Snipes serves as the women’s coach.

Both teams bring some star power to the table also.

Goalkeeper Jack Herr was a vital part to the Scotland men’s team this past season, helping the Scots allow only 4.3 goals per game. Offensively was where the Scots struggled the most, as they averaged just one goal a game.

The Lady Scots have a stud on offense, however. Junior striker Emma Clark has been a force over the last two seasons, putting up 23 goals last year, and recording 14 through eight games already this season as of Tuesday afternoon.

Laura Wlodarczak has also been a key player for the Lady Scots this season; she averages 1.4 goals per game and an assist per game.

Both have shown flashes of what they’re capable of being in the future, and it won’t be long before Scotland’s soccer teams are back to being near the top of the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

