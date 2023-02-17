LAURINBURG — Scotland Crimestoppers recently received a donation and some goodies for law enforcement officers.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Faith Perkins donated $250 on Wednesday after her business, Faith’s Whiff of the Wickless, held an Adopt a Cop fundraiser.

Community residents bought gift bags for officers of their choice and those bags were delivered by Perkins on Wednesday along with the check.

“Scotland Crimestoppers would like to thank Faith Perkins for supporting Scotland Crimestoppers and the citizens for supporting Faith’s fundraiser for the officers,” Dover said.