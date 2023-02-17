LAURINBURG — Two dancers with the Core Academy brought some Valentine’s Day goodies to seniors living at Scottish Pines Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Laurinburg native Elliana Marie Jacobs along with fellow dancer Lilliana Ketchman visited the nursing facility bringing chocolate and homemade Valentine’s from the dance studio to the seniors. Both dancers are part of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts, which the Core Academy is the Fayetteville chapter of.

Jacobs is a 17-year-old who has been dancing since she was three and is a member of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts. She also teaches at the studio while also training under Chantal High Santenello since she was nine years old and has won numerous competitions and National Titles.

Along with teaching, Jacobs has assisted the studio director at many other dance studios including teaching choreography for the East Carolina University Dance Club.

She has also performed halftime shows for Methodist Univeristy and will be performing at halftime for the Fayetteville Fury’s. Jacobs will be heading to South Hampton, MA in September as she was accepted at the CLI Conservatory for dance study under Teddy Forance for her training. Her goals are that one day she will be able to open her own dance studio.

Ketchman is a 14-year-old dancer, actor, and influencer who is best known for her four seasons on Lifetime’s hit show Dance Mom.

She spreads positivity to her over 10 million subscribers across social media platforms via her work with #ICANHELP, her self-care-focused column in Teen Vibes Magazine and volunteering anywhere that needs her help. Ketchman also teaches at the Core Academy.