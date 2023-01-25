LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Memorial Library is celebrating the birthday bookmobile’s oldest patron.

Eleanor Shealy Adeimy, the library’s oldest bookmobile patron, will be turning 100 on Jan. 27. The Scotia Village resident spoke with the library staff about her life and her secrets to a long and happy life.

What is the secret to your longevity and good health?

I got up every morning and went to work. After retirement, I make sure to walk every day.

What made you love to read?

While in high school during the summer a small bookmobile would come through the neighborhood and I would get an arm full of books. Go home, get in the corner and read.

Who is your favorite author?

Don’t have a certain author. I like to read mysteries and stories about England.

What is your best advice for a young person?

Live a well-rounded life, go to church, exercise and eat a good diet.

How are your social media skills?

Pretty good. I have a cell phone, couldn’t get along without my computer, I wore out about three or four.

Is there anything you wanted to do that you never got around to?

I never learned how to swim.

What was the best decade for you?

The 1940’s. Graduated nursing school as an RN. I met my husband and converted to Catholicism. All that took place in Charleston SC.

Any regrets?

No, not really

What do you want for your 100th birthday?

My family is here and healthy. Around 97 family members along with Scotia residents are celebrating my birthday. Some I have never met before. Looking forward to it. Don’t know where we are going to put them all.