LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night that left two Laurinburg men injured.

According to Capt. Chris Young, officers responded to Lytch and Gamble Streets around 8:10 p.m. in reference to shots fired with one victim. When officers arrived on the scene they located a 27-year-old male from Marcellus Street, who had been shot. The male was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital before being transferred to another medical facility for further treatment. He remains in critical condition.

While at the hospital, officers were informed of a 21-year-old male from Beta Street who had suffered gunshot wounds. The male had been shot at the same location but was transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

The investigation is currently ongoing and the LPD is asking for tips in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 910-276-3211.

Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com