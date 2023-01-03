Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Warren Avenue reported to the police department on Sunday that a Glock firearm was stolen from their unsecured vehicle.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sigma Street reported to the police department on Sunday that someone had discharged a firearm into their unoccupied vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Nic’s Pic Kwik #9 on McColl Road after it was reported a vehicle was broken into. A pocketbook, SECU checkbook and $400 cash were stolen. The vehicle was left unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A resident of First Street reported to the police department on Monday that someone made entry into the residence through an unsecured window and stole an Apple watch, a Fossil watch, Sony PlayStation 4, a 32-inch TV and a doorbell camera.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — Police officers responded to the Speedway on South Main Street on Saturday after a resident of Castle Hayne reported their Apple iPhone 13 stolen. The victim had left it inside the store and the video showed an unknown black male picking it up and leaving the store with it.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Vance Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone threw a brick through their rear window.

Assault

LAURINBURG — A resident of RHA Home on Pelham Drive reported that an employee struck him in the face. The case is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Whitney Locklear, 33, of Queensdale Street was arrested Friday for an order for arrest for a misdemeanor probation violation. She was given a $10,100 bond.

LAURINBURG — Seth Pate, 23, of North Main Street was arrested Saturday for an order for arrest for felony probation violation. He was given a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Kidjah Ingram, 29, of Hunter Drive was arrested Saturday for failure to appear in Moore County for misdemeanor larceny and misdemeanor possession of stolen goods along with an arrest warrant out of Cumberland County for misdemeanor larceny and an order for arrest for felony probation violation. He was given a $23,000 bond.

LAURINBURG —Damontrez Wertz, 29, of East Vance Street was arrested Sunday on a warrant for simple assault and communicating threats. He was given a $2,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendrick Love, 29, of Bucknell Lane was arrested Monday for violation of a domestic violence protection order. He wasn’t given a bond.