LAURINBURG –Scotland County Schools has been awarded a $4 million grant to help break the cycle of violence in the community.

Scotland County Schools’ SAFE HARBOR (Scotland Assisting Families and studEnts exposed to pervasive violence tHrough strAtegies and inteRventions that will Break the cycle of violence in Our Rural community) grant was approved for $3,998,731 (approximately $4 million dollars) over the next five years.

The grant will provide funding for, a full-time project director, a part-time youth development specialist, two school mental health therapists, a psychologist to focus on regular education students, violence prevention and trauma, two day treatment teachers and two day treatment teacher assistants.

The goals of the SAFE HARBOR program are increased attendance, perception of safe schools, parent engagement, trauma-informed practices, Kindergarten readiness, and Reading/ELA performance.

SCS Superintendent Dr. Takeda LeGrand stated, “I am grateful for the many community partners who wrote letters of support, Dr. Michael Riles for serving as the Project Manager and our elected officials who lobby and support funding for Project Prevent initiatives. Because of our collective efforts and commitment to Scotland County, everyone will benefit from the implementation of the SAFE HARBOR project.”