LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg man is wanted in connection to the shooting of a 60-year-old on New Year’s Day.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police Department, 41-year-old Floyd Sylvester Davis of Blakely Road is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The warrant comes after officers responded to Asheville Street at around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located a 60-year-old male from Fairmont Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Anyone with information on the location of Davis is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department’s Detective Division at 910-276-3211. Those with information can also contact Scotland Crimestoppers to remain anonymous. You can make a tip by using the Crimestoppers website www.scotlandcountycs.com