Each participant had $100 to spend on toys and gifts at Walmart.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office spread holiday magic to some of the county’s youngest residents at the annual Shop With A Sheriff event held Friday, December 16 at the Laurinburg Walmart.

Approximately 20 children, ranging in age from newborn to teenagers, attended with family members. Eligible children were recommended by the school system.

Participants gathered in the garden center, eagerly awaiting the start of the event. To kick it off, Sheriff Kersey entered singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Then, each child was given a $100 Walmart gift card with instructions from Sheriff Kersey to “… spend it all!”

Deputies happily escorted excited children and their families through the toy aisles and beyond. In addition, families who needed a Christmas tree were given one, courtesy of Walmart. Bicycles were also offered to children who needed one.

“We started Shop with the Sheriff in 2015,” Kersey said. “It’s so rewarding, especially because these children might go without otherwise. They can buy whatever they want for themselves, but most of them want to get something for their mom or dad or grandma or sibling first. It’s also good for community relations. These children learn law enforcement is not to be feared.’

He went on to say that the event did not use taxpayer money “Citizens, Walmart and other area businesses all help us fund this,” Kersey said. “We do it because we love our citizens, especially the kids.”