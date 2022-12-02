LAURINBURG-The Scotland County Health Department HIV Education and Resource Team held its annual Candlelight Vigil on Thursday evening with hopes of bringing more awareness, education and community support to the topic.

“The ‘H.E.A.R.T.’ team holds this ceremony to acknowledge ‘World AIDS Day’ because it reminds the public as well as the government that HIV remains present,” said Carlotta Rivers, MSN, RN and HEART member at Scotland County Health Department, “And there is a vital need to increase awareness, fight prejudice and improve education regarding HIV and AIDS in our communities.”

This is an activity, according to Rivers, where everyone from the community is invited to come out and join in an evening composed of entertainment, fellowship, education and awareness.

“It is a time to remember those who are living with the disease, but also those who have passed from the disease,” Rivers explained. “One way to promote HIV and Aids awareness is to have events like this for the community so they can get current and factual information in an easy to understand format.”

The HEART team has been holding this event for more than 20 years. This year, the evening was comprised of dinner, musical entertainment, a few speakers and ended with a candle light ceremony to remember those who have passed on not only from HIV and Aids but those who have passed on from other causes. Rivers said it is also a time to remember and think on those who are still living with one of the diseases as well as their loved ones.

“We appreciate the H.E.A.R.T. team, which is composed mainly of Health Department staff and a few community members,” Rivers said. “We also appreciate the additional community and church leaders who attended this event for the first time.

“However,” continued Rivers, “we strive each year, throughout the year, to encourage community participation.”

Rivers also stated that people need to be aware of their HIV status.

“We encourage people to get tested,” said Rivers. “HIV Testing is available at Scotland County Health Department.

To be tested contact the health department’s sexually transmitted infections division by calling (910) 277-2440 to schedule an appointment.

The food from Thursday’s event was provided by Kayla Worstell, Viiv representative and was prepared by staff at Sammio’s Italian Restaurant in Hope Mills.

For ways to support the HIV Education and Resource Team contact the Scotland County Health Department for opportunities for volunteering.

Scotland County Health Department is located at 1405 West Blvd in Laurinburg. County residents can also visit their website or call at 910-277-2440.