LAUREL HILL — A Rowland man has been arrested for statutory sexual offense, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the SCSO, 24-year-old Ryan Austin Caulder was arrested Thursday.

Caulder was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was given a $250,000 bond and placed in the Scotland County Jail.