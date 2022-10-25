LAURINBURG — Downtown Laurinburg will be full of spooktacular events before Halloween on Monday.

Kicking off the fun-filled events will be a Sip N’ Shop on Thursday. The Sip N’ Shop will be from 5 to 8 p. m. with retailers keeping their doors open later with drinks and deals.

On Saturday is the third Fall Fest hosted in downtown with merchants opening for trick-or-treating along with plenty of opportunities to start early Christmas shopping.

The event begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m. with a farmers market in McDuffie Square, which is located between Atkinson and Railroad streets. The farmers market will not only have fresh produce but also baked goods and crafts. It will run until noon.

Merchants will open for business and treats at 10 a.m. and the festivities will continue until 3 p.m.