Seminars to teach youth, adults self-defense to be held

LAURINBURG — Adults and children will be taught self-defense tactics and information against bullying this weekend.

The Domestic Assault and Bullying organization is preparing for the upcoming Stop Domestic Assault and Bullying seminars to teach residents how to defend and get out of dangerous situations.

“Bullying isn’t just out there, it’s home now,” said Willie Mae Dockery-Cole, DAAB member and health care specialist. “Two months after our seminar of in January, the Laurel Hill school drama happened. It’s getting rough.”

DAAB is a team comprised of educated professionals in the county who plan to stop the violence by creating awareness with the hash tag NoMore on social media and are giving tools in seminars to keep locals safe.

Cole says on Friday, the public is encouraged to come to the Round Table session to share their opinions and have an open dialogue of what is occurring in the community.

“I sent the Scotland County Board of Education emails and called the superintendent,” said Cole. “No response.”

She added that she hopes an official will be present.

“I invite the public to come out and discuss kid bullying and the steps to take,” said Cole. “Many don’t know there is a bully policy and protocol.”

The Round Table Session is 7 to 9 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Express Conference Room, 400 Plaza Dr., Laurinburg, and is free.

On Saturday, adults and children will have separate seminars, where Instructor of Leatherneck Square Fitness and Training Anthony W. Moss will teach different techniques of self-defense.

Moss lives in Killeen, Texas, but Laurinburg is his hometown and Cole says this is the third year he has come back to help others.

“Kids learn how to get out of bad situations, not by fighting, but instructed moves to get out of a fight and stand up to a bully,” said Cole. “Adults will be taught self invasion in case of home invasion, taught gun control, and tactics for front attack, rear attack, and ground defense.”

Advance tickets are $5 and $15 at the door for children, adults $15 advance and $25 at the door.

“We are expecting a big turnout this year,” added Cole. “One church has 25 kids coming and another has 10 kids coming. It is time for this because it is needed in the community.”

The Kid’s Bullying and Adult Domestic Assault and Self-Defense Seminars are Saturday — kids from 12 to 2 p.m., adults 2 to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory, 1520 Main St., Laurinburg.

Call Willie Mae Dockery Cole for tickets and information at 910-318-2560.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_cole.jpg