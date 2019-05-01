LAURINBURG — The National Food Drive Stamp Out Hunger Day is approaching fast and Scotland County residents can take part by simply leaving canned goods in their mailboxes.

Along with carrying the usual mail, on Saturday, May 11, the Laurinburg letter carriers will pick up canned goods from neighborhood mailboxes and carry them back to the Post Office. The U.S. Postal Service and United Way of Scotland County also will collect. All food collected will be donated to the Church and Community Services of Scotland County.

“A total of 71.6 million goods were collected nationwide last year,” said Isiah Wright Jr., NALC branch coordinator. ” Our 5,000 canned goods (from Scotland County) was a part of that. I hope to exceed that, but if we don’t it’s OK because it is going to needy families.”

He added that rural and city carriers will cover the county to collect the goods. When families come to Church and Community Services, those donations will help school-age children throughout the summer.

“This is the time of year when food supplies are at the lowest levels,” said Wright in a press release. “With summer vacations coming up, many of our children will be missing out on a hot lunch that schools normally provide.”

He also said economic conditions will leave families making hard choices between paying rent utilities, medicines, and food.

“Food drives help alleviate those burdens,” said Wright. “Our goal is to stamp out hunger and we want Scotland County to participate too.”

Wright asks that residents leave non-perishable food items by their mailbox and, if you are a box holder at the Post Office, receptacles will be provided in the lobby for donations.

“Let us help take care of our own,” said Wright. “Help stamp out hunger!”

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_SO2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_SOH.jpg

Residents asked to donate non-perishable food items