Century of memories

HIGH POINT — A woman with Scotland County roots turns 100 on Thursday and her family celebrated with memories from the past.

Though she now resides in High Point, Jean Warwick Nadeau’s life is deeply intertwined with Scotland County’s history.

“The family wanted to share the joy of Jean on her birthday,” said Marianne Stoddard, her daughter.

Nadeau’s family is holding a 100th birthday celebration in High Point and Stoddard says her mother will be surrounded by friends from all over to share stories instead of gifts.

“There are 75 people attending from Colorado, Charlotte, Southern Pines and Laurinburg,” said Stoddard.

Nadeau grew up on the Warwick Farm on Old Wire Road in Laurel Hill, attended Laurel Hill Presbyterian Church and graduated from Laurinburg High School in 1937.

“She was sweet and a bit of a tomboy,” said Stoddard. “She was always willing to try things and was very helpful on the farm.”

She received a bachelor of science degree from Appalachian State Teacher’s College in 1941 and an art degree at Upper Iowa University. Nadeau married André J. Nadeau and had two daughters, Andréa Brown and Marianne Stoddard.

When she returned to Scotland County, she was a stay-at-home mother and was active in the community, volunteering for the Scotland County Extension Homemakers Association, where she became president of the southern district.

“Wonderful homemaker and seamstress, she sewed all of our clothes and cooked everything from scratch,” added Stoddard.

In 1998, she received the Governor’s Award for work in literacy. Nadeau became a member and president of the Lioness Club and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Another highlight was that she designed the Scotland County flag and helped with selling the flag for a youth scholarship, which was awarded to those pursuing education.

The birthday gathering will be held in High Point and Stoddard said a large cake will be needed, as Nadeau’s family members will also be numerous at the party. She presently has nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

“We are happy that she has wonderful health, body and mind,” added Stoddard.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_nadeau2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_Birthday.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/web1_scflag.jpg

Scotland County native turns 100